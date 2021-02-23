WATCH: When will the snow and rain taper?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A fast-moving clipper is swinging through the region today bringing another round of mainly wet snow.

The snow will be tapering to scattered snow and rain showers after 2 or 3 this afternoon for many.

Due to temperatures being mainly above freezing and the higher late February sun angle nothing more than a slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible this afternoon. Where it’s a bit colder across the hills south of Syracuse an inch or two is possible, while 2 to 4 inches is expected around the Tug Hill.

Temperatures remain near average with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but a brisk wind will once again make it feel more like the 20s.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Any lingering snow showers mixed with rain near and north and east of Syracuse this evening will taper off towards midnight thanks to high pressure building in from the west tonight into Wednesday morning. The only fly in the ointment could be a bit of snow developing in the Wednesday morning near and especially north and east of Syracuse thanks to a warm front passing through.

The combination of a southwest flow and lack of precipitation should help push temperatures to the warmest they’ve been in the Syracuse area since February 5th!

If we see any sun Wednesday morning it will be short-lived as clouds will increase by the late morning/midday ahead of a fast-approaching cold front from the northwest.

A bit of primarily rain will develop after 2 or 3 pm Wednesday. In the wake of the cold front Wednesday evening, it will turn colder Wednesday night into Thursday. This will change any rain showers over to a bit of snow later Wednesday night.

END OF THE WEEK:

We expect it to be cold and moist enough in the lower levels of the atmosphere to support a little lake snow Thursday followed by more sunshine on Friday! Temperatures will be back below normal to round out the week. Highs will be closer to 30 Thursday and Friday.