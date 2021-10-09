WATCH: Will those above average temperatures continue this weekend?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

There are plenty of events going on this holiday weekend around the area from Apple Fest in Lafayette, to the Boilermaker in Utica, Super Dirt Week in Oswego, the SU football game, Spiedie Fest in Binghamton, just to name a few! So…the BIG question is how is the weather going to be over the weekend??

SATURDAY:

First off there are no real issues for Saturday. Yes, there may be more clouds than we’ve seen the last few days, but it is looking more and more likely we stay dry during the day. The best chance for any light pop up showers will be over the Finger Lakes.

Those extra clouds likely cost us several degrees and that is why we are forecasting a high Saturday closer to 70.

SUNDAY:

A few showers will be coming Saturday night into Sunday morning as a weak weather system approaches from the southwest.

We are also watching a wave of low pressure sliding up the East Coast. As of now it appears the bulk of the moisture stays out of the area, but some of that moisture could enhance Sunday morning resulting in some scattered showers.

During our dry times Sunday, skies remain cloudy and we may not reach 70 for a high.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY):

High pressure, both at the ground and aloft, builds back in to end the holiday weekend. We expect more sunshine and dry weather Monday. Our temperatures rise back into the mid 70s and we could be even warmer on Tuesday.

Stay tuned!