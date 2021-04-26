WATCH: Windy and you’ll need the jackets this afternoon despite the sunshine

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

You’ll want to have the jacket handy for the start of the week thanks to a gusty northwest breeze and temperatures only peaking in the upper 40s to mid-50s! Thankfully, a lot of sun is expected which makes it feel a little better.

THIS EVENING:

The sky should also be clear enough for us to get a nice view of the first 8 pm or later sunset of the year in Syracuse, and the Super Pink Full Moon that is expected to rise at 7:36 pm over the east-southeast horizon!

TONIGHT:

It’s a quiet, cool night with increasing clouds and maybe a rain shower and or a touch of wintry mix towards morning thanks to an approaching warm front.

Lows drop into the 30s for most, but normally chillier spots will probably get down to near 30 and could have a bit of frost, especially east of Syracuse and I-81.

TUESDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the area but likely stall just south and west of the region keeping us on the cooler side of the front and for that reason we think highs stay in the 60s.

Clouds are expected to rule the sky, but we should see at least intervals of sun at times, especially during the first part of the afternoon. There’s also a slight risk for a spotty shower or two before 9 am and again in the evening.