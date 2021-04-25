WATCH: Windy, cool and dry tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

High pressure with drier air continues to work in Sunday night providing a clearing sky. It will be chillier too with lows dropping into the 30s.

MONDAY:

You’ll want to have the jacket handy for the start of the week thanks to a gusty west-northwest breeze and temperatures not getting out of the 50s Monday. Thankfully, a lot of sun is expected which makes it feel a little better anyways.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s a quiet, cool Monday night with clouds increasing and maybe a shower towards morning thanks to a warm front approaching.

Lows drop into the 30s for most, but normally chillier spots will probably get down to near 30 and could have a bit of frost develop.

TUESDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the area but likely stall just south and west of the region keeping us on the cooler side of the front and for that reason we think highs stay in the 60s. Clouds are expected to rule the sky, but we should see at least a little sun at times and there’s just a slight risk for a spotty shower or two.