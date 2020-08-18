Waterspouts on Lake Ontario Tuesday morning

NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cooler air aloft moving over Lake Ontario is producing lake effect rain, thunder, and a few waterspouts.

Danielle Holden

Beth Rinfret-Fleming

Meg Gable – Fair Haven

Waterspouts are tornadoes over water and can cause minor damage if they move over land.

A line of heavy rain, along with thunder and frequent lightning, came in off of Lake Ontario over Oswego County Monday night.

This was quite the light show in my rearview mirror on my way into work this morning. Very heavy rain and lots of lightning with this storm in Oswego. Perhaps even some hail! pic.twitter.com/BmRNDP89Z9 — Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) August 18, 2020

More from NewsChannel 9: