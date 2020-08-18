Waterspouts on Lake Ontario Tuesday morning

NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cooler air aloft moving over Lake Ontario is producing lake effect rain, thunder, and a few waterspouts.
Waterspouts are tornadoes over water and can cause minor damage if they move over land.
A line of heavy rain, along with thunder and frequent lightning, came in off of Lake Ontario over Oswego County Monday night.
