We are in the midst of one of the driest stretches on record in Syracuse

After near normal precipitation tally for the month of May in Syracuse, the first part of June has been very dry!

It has been about two weeks since Syracuse saw any measurable rainfall and for that matter much of Upstate NY has been dry this month, especially Northern and Eastern NY. The northern part of the state just got labeled as abnormally dry on the latest United States Drought Monitor report this past week.

At least parts of CNY could fall into the abnormally dry category by the next update on Thursday, June 18th as the dry weather continues this week.

As of Monday night, Syracuse still hasn’t had any measurable rainfall since the second day of the month, and it appears the dry stretch will continue through at least Thursday, if not Friday too! If we get through Thursday rain free in Syracuse it will mark the first time that Syracuse has had 16 consecutive days without measurable precipitation since March of 1987!

If we sneak another dry day in Friday, which is possible, it will be the longest dry stretch we’ve experienced since October 1963!

Regardless of whether we see any rain Thursday/Friday it is going to be one of the longest dry stretches of weather that the Syracuse area has seen in decades!

The longest stretch of days without any measurable precipitation in recorded history for Syracuse is 25 days! This happened twice. The first time was back in 1908 ending September 27th and the other time was in 1949 ending June 18th.

For those that are doing a rain dance hoping for rain sooner than later due to farming/gardening needs. It does appear that odds of at least a few showers and storms will be going up come this Father’s Day weekend. Stay tuned for updates.