Weather forecast for the end of April in CNY could make social distancing easier

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

This winter was fairly mild compared to normal for CNY. Now, we’re in the beginning of Spring and Mother Nature isn’t going to play so nice. Trust us, we don’t want to talk about cooler than normal temperatures or snow at this point, especially with everything going on right now in the world. Alas, here we are…

The 8-14 day outlook is looking rather blue. Syracuse and the entire northeast has a forecast of cooler than average temperatures. Normal temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This is not to say every day for the rest of the month is going to be cold. Take this coming Monday for example. The jet stream dips in the midwest and ridges off the east coast. This means the northeast is going to be warm (think 60s, near 70) for that day.

However, a storm system is going to ride along that jet stream path Monday. The jet stream will then shift bringing that cold plunge our way.

We won’t be dealing with arctic air, that stays farther north. We will likely deal with more chilly days like Friday, Saturday or this coming Thursday with temperatures in the 40s instead of 50s.

We think with the chance to cooler weather there could be more chances for snow to mix with rain later next week. Whether it would be accumulating snow remains to be seen.

While this pattern holds on for a while, hang in there with us, we’ll help find the bright spots to the forecast when we can.