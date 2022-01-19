Wednesday is the first 5pm sunset of the year!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — One of the top things people do not like about the winter is how early the sun sets are.

After the Winter Solstice in December, we gain a little bit of daylight each day until the Summer Solstice because the sun rises a little earlier each morning, and sets a little later at night.

Wednesday, January 19, we hit a milestone for the first 5 p.m. sunset of the year and the first sunset in the 5 o’clock hour since Daylight Saving Time ended back on November 6th, 2021. It’s been 74 days!

We’ll continue to add a little bit more daylight to our days for the next 5 months until June 21.

We have the least amount of daylight on the Winter Solstice with 8 hours, 59 minutes, and 55 seconds. Then 6 months later when the Summer Solstices comes around we gain 6 hours, 22 minutes, and 9 seconds to get a total of 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 4 seconds of daylight on June 21st.

Then, the process starts all over again, but losing daylight.

Enjoy the later sunsets these next few months!