SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) We can finally give the air conditioners a rest as that record breaking heat has moved out of central New York. Details are below on the cooler, windy, and rainy weekend forecast.

Soggy start to the weekend

As a cold front slowly crawls towards the east, we will continue to see rain showers Saturday morning, mainly for areas along 81 and points east. Some drier air will try to make its way into CNY this afternoon which should give us a temporary break from the wet weather, but another cold front is lined up for Sunday resulting in more rain for some. Temperatures to start the weekend will only be in the lower 60s.

As we look at Sunday, another push of cooler air is expected as a surface trough swings through. Temperatures will be even cooler in the mid 50s along with strong winds around 15-25 mph. With the cooler air passing over the Great Lakes, we can also expect to see lake effect rain showers. The rain is expected across CNY in the morning, but by the afternoon, winds will change to a southwesterly flow which will shift any lake effect rain showers north of Syracuse. While the air this weekend is much cooler, it is still too warm for any snow to mix in.

Into next week

The cool and blustery weather will linger into early next week. We can expect spotty showers on Monday and Tuesday with a drier outlook Wednesday. Enjoy the dry time mid week because another rainy storm system will likely impact our weather heading into next weekend too.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.