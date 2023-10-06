SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our ‘Second Summer’ is coming to an end across central New York as changes are on the horizon. The details are below…

Change is coming

A cold front is approaching us on Friday, which is bringing our chances for rain up.

Showers will expand in coverage across the region through this evening, and the rain will become even more widespread Friday night. Some embedded thunder is possible, too. Make sure to keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy, especially if you are headed to any of the high school football games.

Wet weather continues

As the cold front moves through central New York Friday night and Saturday morning expect some steady, perhaps, heavy rain. In Syracuse there could be totals of .75” to 1.00” of rain by midday Saturday. Some spots east of Syracuse could end up with closer to two inches.

Since it has been very dry around here the last three weeks, we don’t expect any widespread flooding, but there could be some localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Some of our fall leaves have dropped already so storm drains could be clogged.

After midday Saturday, look for more dry time to develop as precipitation becomes much more scattered. We could even see a glimpse of sun before the day is out.

Lake effect returns??

Friday’s cold front is the leading edge to a couple of surges of cooler air that build in for the weekend. It will be a rather rude awakening for central New York. Saturday’s high barely makes it into the low 60s and Sunday we stay in the 50s!

This cool air is coming over Lake Ontario so we would expect lake effect rain showers through the day Sunday, especially from Syracuse north. This wet weather is accompanied by a gusty west to southwest wind. While the air this weekend is much cooler, it is still too warm for any snow to mix in.

The cool and blustery weather lasts into early next week.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.