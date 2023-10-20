SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After another mild day Friday, how does the weekend look? Details below…

Showers ready to return

After a breezy and warm Friday look for our chances for showers to increase this evening.

A cold front is approaching central New York from the west and showers should line up ahead of this front during the evening. The showers will become widespread for a time and there could even be some thunder.

It remains relatively mild overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The normal low for this time of year is now 41.

Showers, falling temperatures blow in for the weekend

Go ahead and line up the indoor chores/activities for the weekend. Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected to impact CNY this weekend with a developing nor’easter heading up north of New England.

After some steady rain Friday night, the precipitation becomes more broken up, or showery, Saturday. There are more showers for Sunday thanks to cooler air coming off Lake Ontario.

What will make the weekend even nastier are gusty winds. The strongest winds gusting over 30 mph at times occur Saturday and Sunday and come with falling temperatures. We expect highs only in the 50s on Saturday but the best we can do Sunday are 40s to near 50.

One additional note: It could be cool enough over the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Tug Hill for a bit of snow to mix and don’t be surprised if you see some snowflakes in the hills south of Syracuse.

Thankfully, the nasty weather won’t last long. Click here to see when things turn around.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.