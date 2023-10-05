SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our ‘Second Summer’ is coming to an end across central New York as changes are on the horizon. The details are below…

Final taste of summer ending

After setting a record high temperature for the month of October in Syracuse on Wednesday, we took another run at a record high Thursday.

There won’t be any more 80s in our near future, however, with temperatures getting set to drop into the 50s by the end of the weekend.

Another mild night tonight

Tonight will likely be even milder than past nights with lows probably not dropping below 60 degrees for many thanks to a breeze and some clouds. For some, that might be warm enough to turn on the AC or at the very least the ceiling fan.

The increase in wind also means less river valley fog than what we’ve seen the last few days.

Change is coming

The remarkable stretch of warm weather (which actually started at the end of last week) shows signs of coming to an end.

A cold front is approaching us on Friday. There are more clouds around but enough breaks in the morning to allow us to warm into the mid, perhaps upper 70s by early afternoon. As the front gets closer to us in the afternoon our chances for showers increase.

Friday’s cold front is the leading edge to a couple of surges of cooler air that build in for the weekend. It will be a rather rude awakening for central New York. It is safe to say this weekend will not be an ideal outdoor weekend. Click here for more details.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.