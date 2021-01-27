We’ve got the snow, now comes the bitter cold

SYRACUSE, N.Y., (WSYR-TV) — One thing we haven’t really had to deal with this winter is extreme, bitter cold. That changes this Friday.

You’re going to hear terms like polar vortex thrown about, and while it’s true a chunk of the tropospheric polar vortex will drop south over the Northeastern U.S. Friday, all that you need to know is it is going to be very cold.

The cold is not just in the morning when you wake up Friday, but all day.

There will also be some wind thrown in for good measure, so wind chill temperatures will likely be below zero Friday and at least early Saturday.

Here’s an idea of temperatures and wind chill temperatures we’ll be waking up to Friday.

Yes, we’ve felt a lot worse. But not this year, and you should be prepared Friday for a bitter cold day.

Here’s a chart to show you what kind of wind chill temperatures will cause problems:

The good news if you’re not a fan of the cold is that this frigid air won’t stick around long. Look at the Planning Forecast from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team. Temperatures are forecast to rise to near 30 again for the beginning of next week.