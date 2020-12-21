What are the historical odds of a White Christmas in CNY?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Last year Syracuse just barely recorded a White Christmas with 1” on the ground early Christmas morning, but what are the chances this year? Right now they look pretty good with rain probably changing to at least a minor accumulating snowfall Christmas Eve afternoon or night. Click here for the latest on the holiday forecast.

Since 1922 the historical odds of at least an inch on the ground Christmas in Syracuse is about 62%. About 57% of the Christmas’s have had snow in the air. This Christmas much of CNY around and north and west of the Syracuse area will be relying on the timing of a cold front to deliver accumulating snow or not to the region.

In 1978 Syracuse definitely had a White Christmas recording 15.6” of snow making it the snowiest Christmas on record to this date! The next biggest Christmas snow recorded happened in 2002 when a nor’easter buried many parts of the Northeast under 1 to 2 feet of snow. That Christmas Syracuse received about 10” of snow.

Syracuse has recorded at least one inch of snowfall on December 25th 32 out of 118 Christmases, or about 27% of the time.

Christmas 2019 featured a mild, quiet day with highs in the mid-40s in Syracuse, but this was far from a record high. The record for the warmest temperature felt on Christmas still stands at 66 F back on Christmas 1932. As recently as Christmas 2014 we were 59° and 54° in 2015.

The coldest temperature ever felt in Syracuse on Christmas was -22° recorded back in 1980. Most recently in 2013 the temperature dipped all the way down to -2° Christmas morning!

If you are dreaming about having a White Christmas this year, you may very well have your dreams come true. Stay tuned.