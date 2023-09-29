SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) —

As the calendar flips to October this weekend central New York is in store for a stretch of summery weather. We have been talking about this unfolding both on air and here on Localsyr.com for several days now. Some record highs could be in jeopardy next week as it remains dry. Click here for all the details on this upcoming warmth.

What happens after next week’s warmth?

But it is early October, so we know it won’t last. When does the pattern change and what does that change look like for us? First, let’s take a step back.

Our warmth is caused by a ridge of high pressure here in the East that forces jet stream winds aloft well north into Canada.

This breaks down starting next Friday into the first full weekend of October. By late in the weekend and early the following week a full-blown trough of low pressure is in place here in the Northeast.

The 8 to 14 day forecast, which now goes into mid-October, shows they impact of the change in the jet stream. That change leads to below normal temperatures for us. There should be two or three days where highs are only in the 50s. We are thinking Sunday October 8 and Tuesday October 10th are the mostly likely days.

Is there lake effect as we cool?

There is going to be some rain with this change. In fact, the cold air coming over Lake Ontario is plenty cold enough for lake effect rain showers. The confidence is high for this to happen. Could there be any snow in higher elevations? Still to early to say but past history tells us a change from dramatic fall warmth can come with some snow.

The chill of the early Columbus Day week should be gone in a few days. It is probably safe to say, though, the mid-October moderation in temperatures does not come with 80-degree warmth.