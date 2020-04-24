What to do with your lawns this spring

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This spring is like no other. We’re at home, in self-isolation, looking more often at our lawns and gardens and itching to get outside when the weather complies.

Terry Ettinger, Instructional Support Specialist at SUNY ESF, explains, “Physiologically, spring, other than mowing, is the worst time of year to do anything else in your lawn. You want to set your mower to cut at a height of 3 or 3.5 inches. You want to mow every 3 or 4 days or whenever your lawn gets to 4″ in height.”

Try to avoid pruning, seeding, weed killing and fertilizer.

Ettinger says, “Lawns just don’t need fertilizers in the early spring. It pushes too much growth which is then susceptible to hot, dry (weather) that end up arriving as we move through May, June, July.”

Instead of physical work, do more mental work in regards to your green space right now.

Ettinger explains, “I’m a big believer in pondering. So one of the best things I think people could do right now on these nice days is just simply get out in the yard again, because many of us are working from home, you have a little bit more time to just sit and reflect and think about improvements that you might want to make to your lawn, your landscape, and garden.”

Make a list. Maybe turn a small patch of your lawn into a garden with lettuce and tomatoes. It doesn’t need to be anything extravagant, just something to take your mind off of things.

Ettinger says, “As travel restrictions are reduced and we have a chance to go back to sort of the real world, then implement some of those changes at that point in time.”

