WHAT TO EXPECT: Cooler Tuesday; Snow arrives after midnight tonight- here’s how things unfold

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

After a few days of fairly pleasant spring weather, we’ll get ready for another bout of wintry weather including unseasonably chilly temperatures and the threat of accumulating snow.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Showers will linger south of Syracuse this afternoon, but many will be dry the rest of today. Clouds will rule the sky for all too with a cool breeze and highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WINTER’S RETURN MIDWEEK…

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

Where the rain snow line will set up late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday.

How much rain and snow will fall across CNY.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Storm track and intensity

Precipitation will build in after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The heaviest precipitation likely falls between about 8 am and 2 pm Wednesday which is when the bulk of the snow will accumulate in that short window.

Wednesday morning commute should not be too bad, but between 8 am and 2 pm roads could get at least somewhat slick and sloppy, especially secondary streets and across the hillier terrain.

There will be at least some limited, localized lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Roads could get slick in spots Wednesday night into early Thursday too.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, starts off quiet, but after midnight rain and or snow begins to move in. There could be a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow by sunrise Wednesday primarily from near Syracuse and points north and west.

WEDNESDAY:

Currently, it appears any rain snow mix at the onset of the precipitation changes to just snow pretty quickly Wednesday morning from west to east. Snow could be heavy at times between about 8 Wednesday morning through about lunch time. Snow will taper to snow showers and flurries during the afternoon as the storm moves away quickly.

Most of CNY will probably pick up a slushy coating to 2 or 3” of snow Wednesday with slightly higher amounts of 4+ inches north and west of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain in the Finger Lakes and over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

IF the storm tracks 30 to 60 miles farther south, then much of CNY could pick up 2 to 4” with even a bit more over the higher terrain south of Syracuse too.

Highs are only expected to top out within a few degrees of 40 at best with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s as a breeze kicks up as the day progresses!

Roads will probably become somewhat slick and sloppy mainly after the morning commute, especially secondary streets and across the higher terrain. The bulk of the snow accumulation, though, will occur across grassy and elevated surfaces off the warmer ground.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The combination of a gusty, cold northwest wind and some wrap around moisture around the departing storm will likely provide areas, including Syracuse, with some limited lake effect snow Wednesday night.

An additional minor snow accumulation of a coating to 2 or 3” is probable Wednesday night. With the sun down and temperatures dropping below freezing, watch out for some icing on untreated roads.

Temperatures will drop to around 30 with wind chills plummeting into the teens and 20s during the night! BRRR…

THURSDAY:

Roads could be a slick in spots for the Thursday morning commute thanks to the lake snow, especially south and west of Syracuse.

Any lake snow slowly tapers to scattered snow and rain showers Thursday afternoon. Any showers should taper off late Thursday night into the start of Friday as high pressure builds in quickly with drier and milder air.

Fortunately, with the strong late April sun and temperatures going above freezing by the midday and afternoon any slick spots on the roads will turn just wet quick. Highs Thursday are expected to struggle to make the low to mid 40s.

Thankfully, the weather quiets down heading into Friday with more sun and milder air!