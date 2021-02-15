WHAT TO EXPECT: Quick hit of snow ending this afternoon, but when does more significant snow arrive?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Timing: Monday into Tuesday, but the heaviest/bulk of the snow and possibly some sleet falls after 9p.m. Monday through 7 am Tuesday.

Impacts: The Tuesday morning commute will be the slickest and trickiest for everyone.

Why: One area of low pressure moves up the Appalachian Mountains Monday night and transfers its energy to a new low forming near the East Coast late Monday night into Tuesday.

Cold air from eastern Canada is in place over Central New York ahead of this system so we expect a widespread mainly snow event out of this storm. Areas from near Syracuse and points south and east of Syracuse will probably see some sleet and maybe even a little freezing rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Snow tapering quickly early to mid afternoon from west to east…Little to no snow around between 3 and 7 pm Monday.

The first quick hit of light to moderate snow only produces a coating to an inch or two of snow in CNY and doesn’t cause too many issues on the roads for the rest of President’s Day.

FORECAST SNOWFALL 7AM – 7PM MONDAY

TONIGHT:

After a quiet start to the evening, the weather will go downhill quickly with steadier, heavier snow moving in after 9 this evening across CNY.

HEAVIEST SNOW FALLS…After 9p.m. Monday – 7 am Tuesday:

Steady and at times heavy snow will move in quickly from south to north and conditions will deteriorate rapidly on the roads late this evening into the overnight with snowfall rates reaching 1 to 2” per hour at times!

Snow will probably mix with some sleet and possibly even a little freezing rain at times after 2 or 3 am tonight into Tuesday morning near and south and east of Syracuse, but if the storm center moves even farther to the north and west much of CNY could see more sleet and freezing rain which would cut down on the snowfall expected.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 7” is expected between 9 pm tonight and 7 am Tuesday across most of the region, but even slightly higher amounts could fall up around Watertown, Northern Tug Hill and towards the Rochester area. Temperatures will be holding in the 20s if not rising into the low 30s by daybreak Tuesday from around and south of the Thruway.

A glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible across the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area points south and east late tonight through the start of Tuesday.

ICING FORECAST BETWEEN 11PM MONDAY THRU 9AM TUESDAY

TUESDAY:

Snow/wintry mix will taper to spotty lighter snow and patchy freezing drizzle and possibly plain drizzle especially south of Syracuse after 7 or 8 am. It will turn colder later Tuesday afternoon and as winds become more northwesterly later in the day into Tuesday evening some lake effect snow showers will develop. An additional coating to 3” of snow is expected between 7 am and 7 pm Tuesday.

The Tuesday morning commute will likely be very slick and sloppy and a slow go so be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time if you have to go into the office. Thankfully, traffic volume should be lower than “normal” since most of the kids are on winter break this week. The afternoon and evening commute on Tuesday should be much better.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

So, when you add the snow up between Monday morning and Tuesday evening snowfall totals should range from 6 to 10” across much of the region, but 3 to 6” for the southeastern corner of CNY due to more sleet and freezing rain expected. Jefferson, northern Lewis, far northern Oswego and western Wayne counties have the best chance of seeing 10 inches to possibly a foot or so of snow come Tuesday evening.

The biggest challenge and uncertainty with this storm is trying to determine how far north the warmer air aloft makes it into CNY. This will dictate how much wintry mix occurs across the region late tonight into the start of Tuesday. The more wintry mix we see, the less snow that occurs.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Some additional light accumulations of snow is likely Tuesday night thanks to some limited lake snow south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

We will be watching the potential of another winter storm late in the week too. Stay tuned for updates.