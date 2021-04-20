WHAT TO EXPECT: Snow and rain move in after midnight; here’s how things unfold

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

After a few days of fairly pleasant spring weather prior to Tuesday, we’ll get ready for another bout of wintry weather including unseasonably chilly temperatures and the threat of accumulating snow.

WINTER’S RETURN MIDWEEK…

HEADLINES:

Rain and snow will build in after midnight tonight into Wednesday.

The heaviest precipitation likely falls between about 9 am and 2 pm Wednesday which is when the bulk of the snow will accumulate in this short window.

Wednesday morning commute should not be too bad with mainly wet roads, but between 9 am and 2 pm roads could get at least somewhat slick and sloppy, especially secondary streets and across the hillier terrain. Roads are expected to become mainly just wet again by the evening commute.

There will be at least some limited, localized lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Roads could get slick in spots Wednesday night into early Thursday too.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, starts off quiet, but after midnight rain and or snow begin to move in. There could be a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow by sunrise Wednesday primarily from near Syracuse and especially points north and west.

WEDNESDAY:

Currently, it appears any rain snow mix at the onset of the precipitation changes to just snow pretty quickly Wednesday morning from west to east. Snow could be heavy at times between about 9 Wednesday morning through about lunch time. Snow will taper to snow showers and flurries after 2 pm as the storm moves away quickly.

Most of CNY will probably pick up a slushy coating to 2 or 3” of snow Wednesday with slightly higher amounts of 4+ inches north and west of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain in the Finger Lakes and over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

IF the storm tracks 20 to 40 miles farther south, then much of CNY could pick up 2 to 4” with even a bit more over the higher terrain south of Syracuse too.

Highs are only expected to top out near 40 at best with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s as a breeze kicks up as the day progresses!

Roads will probably become somewhat slick and sloppy mainly after the morning commute, especially secondary streets and across the higher terrain. The bulk of the snow accumulation, though, will occur across grassy and elevated surfaces off the warmer blacktop/ground.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The combination of a gusty, cold northwest wind and some wrap around moisture from the departing storm will likely provide areas, including Syracuse, with some limited lake effect snow Wednesday night.

An additional minor snow accumulation of a coating to as much as 2 or 3” is probable Wednesday night in the most persistent snows, especially just south and west of the Syracuse area. With the sun down and temperatures dropping below freezing, watch out for some icing on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

Temperatures will drop to around 30 with wind chills plummeting into the teens and 20s during the night! BRRR…

THURSDAY:

Roads could be a slick in spots for the Thursday morning commute thanks to the lake snow, especially south and west of Syracuse.

Any lake snow slowly tapers to scattered snow and rain showers Thursday afternoon. Any showers should taper off late Thursday night into the start of Friday as high pressure builds in quickly with drier and milder air.

Fortunately, with the strong late April sun and temperatures going above freezing by the midday and afternoon any slick spots on the roads will turn just wet quick.

Highs Thursday are expected to struggle to make the low to mid 40s. Gusty west-northwest wind upwards of 30 mph are expected to produce wind chills in the 20s to low 30s much of Thursday!

Thankfully, the weather quiets down heading into Friday with more sun and milder air!