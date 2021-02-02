WHAT TO EXPECT: Some more snow, but how much more falls through Wednesday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A nor’easter will be impacting many parts of the Northeast with wind, snow and coastal flooding in the coastal regions, but how will Central New York be affected? We still have a little more of part 2nd followed by the 3rd and final act from this storm to deal with.

LATEST: (AS OF MIDDAY TUESDAY}

PART 2: Moisture wrapping around the Nor’easter rotates through Central New York will keep periods of light to moderate snow going the rest of today.

THE REST OF TODAY:

PART 3: Tuesday night into Wednesday Lake Ontario should chime in with lingering storm snow and some lake effect too.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A spray of light to occasionally moderate snow should occur south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including in the Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Roads will likely remain at least somewhat slick and sloppy Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday before improving as the lake effect tends to taper Wednesday afternoon.

At least 2 to 4” will probably fall Tuesday night into at least the first part of Wednesday with locally higher amounts probable south of Syracuse and the Thruway in the hills.

In total, snowfall between Monday night and through the morning commute Wednesday should range from 8 to 14” for many with locally higher amounts expected in the hills south and east of Syracuse.

The weather quiets down come Wednesday night into Thursday with a little warm up for Thursday too. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on this long duration storm.