WHAT TO EXPECT: Some more snow, but how much more falls through Wednesday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–
A nor’easter will be impacting many parts of the Northeast with wind, snow and coastal flooding in the coastal regions, but how will Central New York be affected? We still have a little more of part 2nd followed by the 3rd and final act from this storm to deal with.
LATEST: (AS OF MIDDAY TUESDAY}
PART 2: Moisture wrapping around the Nor’easter rotates through Central New York will keep periods of light to moderate snow going the rest of today.
THE REST OF TODAY:
PART 3: Tuesday night into Wednesday Lake Ontario should chime in with lingering storm snow and some lake effect too.
TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:
- A spray of light to occasionally moderate snow should occur south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including in the Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- Roads will likely remain at least somewhat slick and sloppy Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday before improving as the lake effect tends to taper Wednesday afternoon.
- At least 2 to 4” will probably fall Tuesday night into at least the first part of Wednesday with locally higher amounts probable south of Syracuse and the Thruway in the hills.
- In total, snowfall between Monday night and through the morning commute Wednesday should range from 8 to 14” for many with locally higher amounts expected in the hills south and east of Syracuse.
The weather quiets down come Wednesday night into Thursday with a little warm up for Thursday too. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on this long duration storm.
