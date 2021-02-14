WHAT TO EXPECT: When and how much snow is expected in CNY early this week??

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

With Central New York finally settled into a mid-winter pattern the last three weeks, things are about to get more active this week.

We’ve got a pool of very cold air over Canada into the middle of the country while the jet stream bisects the Eastern United States. This gives us two good opportunities for winter weather the next 5 days.

Below are the details on the first storm and it’s likely impacts on Central New York:

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The weather will be nice and quiet tonight with nothing more than a few evening flurries which is great news for anyone heading out on a date or to get some take out for their Valentine. Lows tonight will drop into the teens.

Timing:

Monday into Tuesday, but the heaviest/bulk of the snow falls between midnight Monday night through 7 am Tuesday.

Impacts: One area of low pressure moves up the Appalachian Mountains Monday night and transfers its energy to a new low forming near the East Coast late Monday night into Tuesday. Cold air from eastern Canada is in place over Central New York ahead of this system so we expect a widespread mainly snow event out of this storm. Areas south of Syracuse could see a little wintry mix, especially across the Southern Finger Lakes late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

MONDAY:

Primarily light snow Monday…A period of primarily light snow will develop after 9 or 10 am Monday and taper to flurries or even stop completely between 4 and 8 pm Monday.

A coating to two inches of snow is expected Monday and should not cause too many issues on the roads during President’s Day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

After a quiet start to the evening, the weather will go downhill quickly with steadier, heavier snow moving in after 9 or 10 in the evening across CNY.

HEAVIEST SNOW FALLS…Between about midnight Monday night – 7 am Tuesday: Steady and at times heavy snow will move in quickly from south to north and conditions will deteriorate rapidly on the roads late Monday evening into the overnight with snowfall rates reaching 1 to 2” per hour at times!

Snow MAY mix with a little sleet at times mainly south of Syracuse, but if the storm center moves farther to the north and west much of CNY could see more sleet and freezing rain which would cut down on the snowfall expected.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 8” is expected between 8 pm Monday and 7 am Tuesday across the region. Lows will be in the teens Monday night with a brisk northeast wind producing wind chills in the single digits to low teens.

TUESDAY:

Snow will taper to lighter snow after 7 or 8 am in the morning and then to flurries Tuesday afternoon. An additional 1 to 3 or 4” is expected between 7 am and 7 pm Tuesday.

The Tuesday morning commute will likely be very slick and sloppy and a slow go so be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to head into work if you have to go into the office. Thankfully, traffic volume should be lower than “normal” since most of the kids are on winter break this week. The evening commute on Tuesday may not be great but should be much better compared to the morning.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

So, when you add the snow up between Monday morning and Tuesday evening snowfall totals should range from 8 to 12” across much of the region.

Again, though, lower snowfall amounts are expected near and just south of the Southern Finger Lakes due to more sleet and a little freezing rain possibly mixing in. This is where the greatest uncertainty exist regarding how far north the warmer air aloft makes it which will dictate how much if any wintry mix occurs in CNY late Monday night into the start of Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 20s.

Some additional light accumulations of snow is likely Tuesday night thanks to some limited lake snow south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

We will be watching the potential of another winter storm late in the week too. Stay tuned for updates.