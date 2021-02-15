WHAT TO EXPECT: When does heavy snow arrive and how much is expected in CNY??

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Timing: Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the heaviest/bulk of the snow and possibly some sleet falls after 9 pm Monday through 7 am Tuesday.

Impacts: The Tuesday morning commute will be the slickest and trickiest for everyone.

Why: One area of low pressure moves up the Appalachian Mountains Monday night and transfers its energy to a new low forming near the East Coast late Monday night into Tuesday.

Cold air from eastern Canada is in place over Central New York ahead of this system so we expect a widespread mainly snow event out of this storm. Areas from near Syracuse and points south and east of Syracuse will probably see some sleet and maybe even a little freezing rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT:

After a quiet start to the evening, the weather will go downhill quickly with steadier, heavier snow moving in after 9 this evening across CNY.

HEAVIEST SNOW FALLS…After 9 pm Monday – 7 am Tuesday:

Steady and at times heavy snow will move in quickly from southwest to northeast across the area. Road conditions and visibility will deteriorate rapidly late this evening into the overnight with snowfall rates reaching 1 to 2” per hour at times between about 11 pm and 5 am tonight/early Tuesday!

Snow will probably mix with some sleet and possibly even a little freezing rain at times after 2 or 3 am tonight into Tuesday morning near and south and east of Syracuse. If the storm center moves even farther to the north and west than expected, then much of CNY could see more sleet and freezing rain overnight which would cut down on the snowfall expected.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 8” is expected between 9 pm tonight and 7 am Tuesday across most of the region, but even slightly higher amounts could fall up around Watertown, Northern Tug Hill and towards the Rochester area. Snowfall amounts will be lower across southern Cortland and southern Tompkins counties and points east due to more mixing expected late tonight.

A glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible across the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area points south and east late tonight through the start of Tuesday.

ICE FORECAST BETWEEN 11PM MONDAY THRU 9AM TUESDAY

Temperatures will be holding in the 20s if not rising into the low 30s by daybreak Tuesday from around and south of the Thruway.

TUESDAY:

Snow/wintry mix will taper to spotty lighter snow and patchy freezing drizzle and possibly plain drizzle especially near and south of Syracuse after 7 or 8 am. It will turn colder later Tuesday afternoon and as winds become more west-northwesterly later in the day into Tuesday evening some lake effect snow showers will develop. An additional coating to 2” of snow is expected between 7 am and 7 pm Tuesday.

The Tuesday morning commute will likely be very slick and sloppy and a slow go so be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to get to work if you have to go in. Thankfully, traffic volume should be lower than “normal” since most of the kids are on winter break this week.

The afternoon and evening commute on Tuesday should be much better with not much precipitation expected between 9 am and 4 pm.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

So, when you add the snow up between Monday evening and Tuesday evening snowfall totals should range from 6 to 10” across much of the region, but 3 to 6” for the southeastern corner of CNY due to more sleet and freezing rain expected. Jefferson, northern Lewis, far northern Oswego and western Wayne counties have the best chance of seeing 10 inches to possibly a foot or so of snow come Tuesday evening.

The biggest challenge and uncertainty with this storm is trying to determine how far north the warmer air aloft makes it into CNY. This will dictate how much wintry mix occurs across the region late tonight into the start of Tuesday. The more wintry mix we see, the less snow that occurs.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A cold west-northwest flow will produce a spray of lake snow showers and embedded squalls Tuesday evening that should evolve into a band of lake snow initially to the north of Syracuse but should come down into the Syracuse area overnight. An additional 1 to 4” if not a bit more in the most persistent snows is expected southeast of Lake Ontario which does include Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY:

Any lingering lake snow showers will taper Wednesday morning/early afternoon and possibly give way to a little sun in the afternoon if we are lucky. It will be a colder day with highs closer to 20.

We will be watching another winter storm late in the week that could produce more significant snow across CNY. Stay tuned for updates.