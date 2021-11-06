What would it look like if we didn’t have Daylight Saving Time?

Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Our clocks fall back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 7th. This means, Daylight Saving Time (Eastern Daylight Time) is coming to an end and we are going back to standard time. It also means our sunset is before 5 p.m. until the end of January.

This time of year always brings up the topic of Daylight Saving Time altogether. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed regulations for permanent DST.

Do you know what it would look like if we didn’t change the clocks twice a year?

On the summer solstice, the day with the most daylight of the year, the sun would rise at 4:25 a.m. and set at 7:47 p.m.

This means our latest sunset of the year would be 7:47 p.m. instead of 8:47 p.m. through the July 4th holiday.

On the winter solstice, the day with the shortest amount of daylight, the sun would rise at 8:33 a.m. and set at 5:33 p.m.