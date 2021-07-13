When will widespread storms fire up Tuesday?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Temperatures have risen well into the 80s and there is a lot of moisture in our atmosphere.
So the big question. When will storms fire up?
There have been a few isolated storms which popped just before Noon. These are not the main action.
It looks like the window for widespread storms is 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The latest Timecast, which allows you to track the movement of the rain hour by hour in Central New York, shows things popping after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday’s storms should be impactful, delivering:
- Strong, damaging wind
- Torrential rain which could lead to flash flooding
- Possible tornadoes