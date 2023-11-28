SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The lake effect machine is on and cranking! After a couple of feet of snow east of Lake Ontario, Syracuse is getting int the snow tonight. east of Lake Ontario. How much falls? Details are below…

Snowy to start Tuesday night but…

We’ll have a snowy and slick evening commute across the Eastern Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area thanks to occasionally heavy lake snow. The snowfall will come down at times around and inch an hour plus gusty winds causes blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

The window for accumulating snow around Syracuse, however, is fairly short.

After midnight Tuesday night winds should shift to more of a westerly direction in response to an approaching warm front. This pushes the band of snow quickly north of Syracuse and up east and eventually northeast of Lake Ontario late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Snow accumulations should range from about 2 to 6 inches for the Syracuse area/Eastern Finger Lakes with locally higher amounts of 6 to 10 inches possible across southern Oswego, northern Onondaga (just north of the city of Syracuse) and northern Madison counties.

At least from Syracuse south it looks like the Wednesday morning commute will be better than Tuesday evening.

Quieter midweek plus a thaw!

The lake effect continues to head north toward Watertown Wednesday morning and just a few snow showers are expected the rest of the day over central New York with little if any additional accumulation.

While not as gusty, our winds Wednesday still gust between 15 and 20 mph and with temperatures only in the teens there is a definite chill in the air with wind chills in the 20s.

This begins a stretch of relatively quiet and milder weather for the end of the week. A warm front passes to our north Wednesday night and our winds turn into the south. It won’t be a heat wave Thursday but that southerly breeze and sunshine will push us back into the 40s. That starts a stretch of days with more seasonable 40s.

