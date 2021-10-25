Whiteface marks first snowfall of season

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s not too early to pull out the skis and snowboards.

The snow is here! Whiteface Mountain shared on its social media on Monday, that snow has returned to the Adirondack Region.

With that in mind, Whiteface has begun selling tickets and season passes for the 2021-2022 season. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are available in limited quantities and lift tickets may sell out at any time.

Additional COVID-19 requirements at Whiteface include face coverings indoors, on gondolas, in all locker areas, and for unvaccinated individuals, while outside. Vaccinated guests are not required to wear face-covering outdoors but are recommended to wear them if near unknown guests.

Whiteface has also recently made improvements ahead of its winter season. This includes a new SkyTrac quad that will shuttle guests to its cross course, infrastructure upgrades to its Freeway and a full renovation of its Cloudsplitter Gondola.

Trails have yet to open at Whiteface Mountain, but will be updated in the coming weeks on the mountain’s website.