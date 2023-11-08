SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A wintry mix is headed into central New York this evening but for most it won’t last long. Details are below…

A little snow/mix Wednesday night

The chance for snow/wintry mix increases after 6 or 7 pm Wednesday night. While there could be some snow in Syracuse it won’t last long enough for any accumulation.

Who has the best chance of seeing a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow and a light glazing of ice Wednesday night? That would be areas north and east of Syracuse, especially the Tug Hill into the Adirondacks.

Also, over higher elevations east of Syracuse where temperatures end up closer to freezing there could be a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces. That has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central New York through the Thursday morning commute.

Any frozen precipitation won’t last too long for most though Wednesday evening with any mix/snow changing to rain showers overnight as temperatures rise well into the 30s to near 40 during the night.

Temporarily damp and milder Thursday

Low pressure scoots through CNY providing some rain to start the day, but we should turn mainly dry Thursday afternoon with a milder high in the low 50s. It is a breezy day as well but not quite as windy as on Tuesday.

Lake effect for some Friday

Cooler air is coming back on Friday, cool enough for lake effect rain showers. The wind flow is out of the west which makes the favored areas for showers the counties east of Lake Ontario. A few showers coming off Lake Erie could track as far east as the southern Finger Lakes.

Outside these areas, Friday is a dry day (including Syracuse) and there could be a bit of sun, too.

Pretty uneventful weather appears to be ahead over the upcoming Veterans Day weekend. There could be a few showers around Saturday morning, but the rest of the time looks dry.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.