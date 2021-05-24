Who turned off the water spigot?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the Credence Clearwater Revival song goes…”Who’ll Stop the Rain?”

Well, I don’t know who stopped the rain, but it really has shut off lately It seemed like we couldn’t buy any dry time for the beginning of the month of May. Now, we’ve had hot weather and a long stretch of dry weather in Central New York.

Don’t get me wrong…I like dry weather as much as the next person. But a little rain would be good now and then. Plus it would help wash the pollen out of the air.

The graphic below shows that for all intents and purposes, CNY has gone 11 days without rain. (really 12 if you count Monday 5/24).

It seems like farmers were having difficulty working in the fields in the beginning of May. Now those same fields are dusty and dry.