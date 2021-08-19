Why water levels won’t stop rising even though the rain is winding down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred continue to spiral away from Central New York, the rain will keep winding down.

The rainfall totals were impressive!

Water levels on many streams and rivers will likely keep rising for another day or so.

The reason is that it is going to take time for the water that fell to enter the water system and make its way into the water table.

While many smaller streams will slowly recede, larger creeks, rivers and lakes likely won’t reach their highest levels until sometime Friday.

Fortunately, according to the latest Storm Team forecast, no significant rain is expected for at least another 24 hours.