SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Finally, some December snow! We are expecting widespread snow today across central New York, but some areas may have some rain mixing in as well. So how much snow should we see?

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Most woke up to some fresh snow as the leading edge of a clipper system passed through the region as early as 5AM. Steady snow continues into the afternoon. Since the snowfall will likely create slippery roads and poor travel conditions a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Oswego, Lewis, Oneida, Madison, Cortland, and Chenango counties until 7AM Monday.

Areas west of Syracuse around Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes will have the best chance for light rain and wet snow to mix in with the snow which keeps snow totals lower. However, the higher hills and points east of Syracuse likely see the highest snow totals from this event.

Winds aren’t an issue today. They are out of the east around 5-10 mph. Look for temperatures to remain below the average in the mid 30s.

MONDAY:

We may wake up to some lingering flurries, mainly west of Syracuse early Monday morning. Other than that, the day is mostly cloudy with temperatures again in the mid 30s. The cloud cover slowly fades across northern areas by the late afternoon with clearing from north to south towards sunset. With the clearing skies and light winds Monday night into Tuesday morning, temperatures drop down into the upper teens.

MIDWEEK:

Quiet, weather will return for Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will still be chilly. Look for highs to only reach the mid 30s and low temperatures to drop into the mid to upper teens.

Our next storm will arrive late Thursday into Friday bringing windy conditions along with rain mixed with snow.

Be sure to stay with the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the very latest updates.