Will Mother Nature be kind to mom’s across CNY this year?

All Central New Yorkers know how kind or not Mother Nature can be to all the mom’s on Mother’s Day in CNY. The average high temperature for Mother’s Day, second Sunday of May, in our area ranges from the mid to upper 60s. We certainly have had all kinds of weather occur for mom’s holiday ranging from winter, spring and summer over the years.

Below you can see the extremes that have occurred for mom over the last 30+ years…You may remember one or two of them too!

So what about Mother’s Day weekend, including Mother’s Day itself coming up?? Well, let’s just say we’ve had worse, but we’ve had better too!

At this time, it appears that the weekend starts off cool and a bit breezy with intervals of sun and possibly a few spotty showers, but overall it looks mainly dry. You will want to have the jacket/fleece if you are out and about as highs only reach the mid 50s.

On Mother’s Day itself, there’s still a good amount of uncertainty, but one thing we are pretty confident about is that it’s likely going to remain a bit cool with highs near 60. A storm system to the south and west of the region is what we will be watching Sunday and we are just hoping this system holds off until Sunday night/Monday or just completely misses us to the south. We currently have the chance for a few showers in the forecast, but we are hoping we can take those showers out between now and the weekend.

Come on Mother Nature! Help us out! Stay tuned for updates regarding the weekend weather throughout the week.