Will Mother Nature cooperate with your outdoor plans this holiday weekend?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The unofficial start of summer is coming up quickly and many are wondering if Mother Nature will cooperate for those outdoor activities?

There’s some uncertainty regarding the chances of rain for the start of the holiday weekend, but either way it looks like a cool start followed by a warming trend during the Memorial Day weekend. By the holiday itself it should at least be or a little above average.

Here’s the set up:

A strong area of high pressure to the north of CNY across Southeastern Canada Thursday unfortunately is not looking quite strong enough to keep at least a little rain from sneaking into the region on Friday. However, we are feeling more confident than not that the storm probably provides the region rain Friday should be out of our hair come Saturday through Monday.

Currently only one out of the three long range computer forecast models has some rain hanging around into Saturday, so at this time we like our chances of drying out Saturday. Let’s hope this model continues to be the outlier. Fingers crossed!

Again, it is looking cool to end the week and start the holiday weekend, but readings should climb back into the 70s Sunday into Memorial Day itself. Are you wondering which holiday weekend day looks best for the pool/beach? Right now, we would say Memorial Day because it’s looks like the warmest day.

SATURDAY:

Some sun tries to develop with a slight chance of showers, especially to start the day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Some sunshine and a little warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

The holiday itself is looking pretty good with some sun and highs warming well into the 70s. This is great news for all the services, barbecues, pool/beach plans, hiking, biking you name it!

Overall, as you can see the holiday weekend forecast is looking pretty good albeit a bit cool to start. Of course, things could still change between now and the weekend, so be sure to stay tuned for updates and download the NewsChannel 9 app so you have easy access to Live Doppler 9, and the latest watches and warnings!