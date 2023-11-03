SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a sunny and mild day Friday, clouds are back to start the weekend but what about our rain chances? Here’s your forecast:

Rain chances staying low for the weekend

We are watching a cold front dropping south from Canada and it will be close to central New York for the weekend.

We have some showers in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday but there is going to be plenty of rain-free time this weekend.

On Saturday, our best chance for showers would be in the morning. It looks like while it stays cloudy in the afternoon it also ends up mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s.

Improving weather Sunday

The cold front likely makes a clean sweep south through central New York Sunday. Like Saturday, it looks like if there any showers Sunday it would be the first half of the day.

High pressure is going to try to build in from Canada during the afternoon. That means some drier air and clearing so we think sunshine is a real possibility.

A quick warm-up

High pressure moves to our east Sunday night and our winds turn into the south for Monday and become gusty again. That southerly breeze and morning sunshine should help push our temperatures back into the upper 50s by the end of the day.

A cold front is approaching but the showers associated with the front don’t move in until Monday night and then linger into Tuesday, Election Day.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.