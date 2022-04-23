SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Skies are dry Saturday morning, but we may have to dodge a few showers Saturday afternoon before warmer changes occur.

WEEKEND:

Temperatures will be on the chilly side Saturday morning in the low to mid 30s so dress warm if you have any early morning plans. Any sunshine for Saturday will come early before clouds thicken up our skies again. This is from an approaching warm front from the southwest. This front may bring a few isolated rain showers to the region by the afternoon and evening, but most areas look to stay dry. Temperatures will rise up into the mid to upper 50s.

It still looks like Sunday is going to be the pick day of the weekend due to warmer temperatures and more sun being expected.

That warm front is the leading edge of 70 and possibly near 80 degree temperatures heading our way for Sunday! We’re also mainly dry to round out the weekend, so get outside and enjoy! Don’t forget the sunscreen too because the late April sun angle is as high in the sky/direct as late August!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It stays unseasonably warm to start the new week, but some showers are expected to build in Monday afternoon into Monday night ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs Monday should be well up into the 70s with a nice southerly breeze.

Unfortunately, behind the cold front it is looking much cooler for the rest of next week. Conditions will be breezy and we may even see some scattered snow showers again.