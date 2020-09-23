Will the hot summer and dry start to fall have any effects on fall colors??

Tis the season for the leaves to starting putting on a show across Central New York and Upstate NY and is the reason many love this time of year in these parts.

The question you may have though is will the hot, sunny summer and dry start to fall have any impacts on the colors and how quickly the leaves change??

Dr. Don Leopold, a Distinguished Teaching Professor of SUNY ESF, says the most profound impacts on leaf color change this fall is expected to come from the dryness and all the sun we’ve seen this past summer and now this month of September. In addition to the dryness and sunshine, the recent and pending fall chill ahead will play a significant role too according to Dr. Leopold.

Dr. Leopold says the dry summer and start to fall has led to the red and sugar maples, 20% of all trees in NYS to turn early, especially where conditions are driest in the state. This includes drought prone areas like urban development, small yards in front of houses, and along streets to name a few.

He says the main driver for fall colors in areas that aren’t as dry and not drought prone like a watered landscape will be the cooler temperatures that we’ve felt recently and pending chill expected again soon.

What about all the sunshine we saw over the summer and have seen to kick off Autumn? Dr. Leopold simply says, “the greater the sunshine, the greater the fall color”. With that said, the colors should be quite spectacular this fall for that very reason alone!

Even if a more active/unsettled pattern develops heading into October like is forecast to occur he believes it won’t have an impact on the colors at this point. Unfortunately, more rain and often associated gustier winds could shorten the duration of the peak foliage by up to two weeks, which has happened many times in CNY according to Dr. Leopold.

If you are wondering when peak foliage may occur around Central New York this fall Dr. Leopold thinks it will be earlier than “normal”. So he says the so called typical peak foliage occurs around October 23rd to the 26th, but feels it will be a few days or more early this year. Why? He thinks the combination of the summer and early fall dryness and chillier temperatures we just had and that are on the way will be the main culprits.

Enjoy the great fall colors ahead CNY and let’s all hope there aren’t too many big storms with lots of wind in mid to late October, otherwise our peak foliage window will blow right by.