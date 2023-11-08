SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our wintry mix winds down overnight as temperatures slowly climb. Details are below…

Wintry mix changing to rain showers overnight

Precipitation continues overnight across central New York. From Syracuse west, where temperatures steadily rise from the 30s to low to mid 40s, you can expect mainly rain.

Over higher elevations east of Syracuse where temperatures stay closer to freezing until late at night there could be a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces. That has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central New York through the Thursday morning commute.

Temporarily damp and milder Thursday

Low pressure scoots through CNY providing some rain to start the day, but we should turn mainly dry Thursday afternoon with a milder high in the low 50s. It is a breezy day as well but not quite as windy as on Tuesday.

Lake effect for some Friday

Cooler air is coming back on Friday, cool enough for lake effect rain showers. The wind flow is out of the west which makes the favored areas for showers the counties east of Lake Ontario. There could be some snow up over the Tug Hill as well. A few showers coming off Lake Erie could track as far east as the southern Finger Lakes.

Outside these areas, Friday is a dry day (including Syracuse) and there could be a bit of sun, too.

Pretty uneventful weather appears to be ahead over the upcoming Veterans Day weekend. There could be a few showers around Saturday morning, but the rest of the time looks dry.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.