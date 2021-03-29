Wind gusts over 40mph continue Monday morning, eases during the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Hang on to your hats! Gusty winds over 30-40 mph will keep blowing Monday morning before easing somewhat in the afternoon.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Central New York:

Jefferson, Monroe, Oswego, and Wayne counties expire at 8am Monday

Onondaga, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins, and Cortland counties expire at 9am Monday

Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan counties expire at 12pm Monday

The alerts expire by lunchtime, but the wind will remain breezy into the afternoon.

Forecast Wind Gusts 9am Monday

Forecast Wind Gusts 12pm Monday

Forecast Wind Gusts 4pm Monday

Forecast Wind Gusts 9pm Monday

The wind picks up again Tuesdsay afternoon.

The gusty winds are bringing in some colder air which will make the day feel quite chilly.

The wind finally goes somewhat calm Monday night after sunset. But, it won’t last long. The wind picks back up again, but this time from the south. That will bring in warmer air Tuesday with highs well into the 60s.

Click here for more on your forecast.