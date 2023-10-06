SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) —

While the cooler weather and rain coming for the weekend have made most of the headlines as our weather pattern gets ready to break, we also think winds are going to ramp off.

The jet stream winds aloft are getting ready to drop south from Canada. This helps to drive a series of cold fronts through central New York this weekend. All the while, a storm is the upper atmosphere kicks up just north of New York and New England. This storm potentially gets some additional energy from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe, projected to hit Nova Scotia or Maine Saturday.

Saturday the wind around Syracuse could gust to around 20 mph but our strongest winds would come Sunday once the energy from Philippe is factored in. Gusts to 30 mph are possible.

While the threat for wind damage is low at this point, the wind could quicken leaf droppage on area trees.

And any early piles of leaves you’ve raked? They are headed into your neighbors’ yards to the east of your property this weekend.

What will amplify the impact of the wind is the fact we are coming off a September with much less wind than normal. Looking at the raw numbers, our average wind for the 30 days of the month came out to 5.3 mph. That is about a third less wind than is normal for Syracuse!

By the middle of next week, we may have chalked more windy days from our pattern change than all the days since the start of the summer season.