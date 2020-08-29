Windy and refreshing with a few showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A cold front moved through CNY late Saturday afternoon/early evening with scattered showers and a few storms and gusty winds.

TONIGHT:

Cooler and less humid air will be working in tonight behind the aforementioned cold front. Eventually enough cool air on a west-northwest wind will move over Lake Ontario so that a little spray of lake effect showers comes in off the southeast end of the lake.

There could be a few waterspouts developing on Lake Ontario late tonight too. Lows are near 60.

SUNDAY:

After a few lake showers to start Sunday and possibly a couple of waterspouts drier air high pressure will build in and make for a quieter, brighter afternoon across CNY with some sun developing. It’s still a bit breezy and a little cool though.

Highs to end the weekend will only be in the low 70s, but it will certainly feel refreshing and quite comfy. Enjoy!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will crest overhead Sunday night and set us up for a cool, tranquil night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop to between 50 and 55 for most, but 40s will be felt in the normally cooler spots of CNY away from the lakes.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The week will start of great under more sunshine and seasonably warm/mild temperatures. Highs on Monday should make the mid to upper 70s.

It will turn at least somewhat cloudier Monday night into Tuesday with a couple of showers possible as some moisture tries to work in on the backside of high pressure. Stay tuned for updates.