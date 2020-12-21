Winter storm watch on Christmas Day east of Lake Ontario

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parts of the North Country can expect to see some snow on the biggest holiday of the year.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, N.Y., has issued a winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego Counties starting on December 24 and ending in the afternoon on December 26, 2020.

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team expects narrow bands of heavy snow to impact those counties, with heavy lake effect snow possible and total accumulations of over 9 inches in the most persistent bands.

Strong winds will cause blowing and drifting snow and whiteouts.

The National Weather Service stated that these snow bands could result in hazardous road conditions; with travel becoming difficult to impossible.

The winter storm watch is set to begin on December 25 at 1 a.m. and end on December 26 at 1 p.m.