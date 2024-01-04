SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Here is the latest on wintry weather headed toward Central New York for the weekend.

**Updated Thursday Afternoon January 4**

Any new developments on the weekend storm?

Yes, confidence continues to increase for accumulating snow this weekend for Central New York including Syracuse. Winter Storm Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for the counties southeast of Syracuse.

These are the areas where the snow will be the heaviest.

Although the watch does not extend over the rest of Central New York and does not include Syracuse, this doesn’t mean there won’t be impacts outside the watch area.

Snow is likely for the rest of us and at some point, additional watches or advisories could be issued.

What is the latest thinking on snowfall amounts?

The Storm Team has issued its first snowfall map for the storm and we think parts of the Winter Storm Watch area, especially southern Madison, Chenango, and Otsego counties could see 7 to 10 inches of snow. Because temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s when this snow falls it shouldn’t be heavy wet snow.

For much of the rest of Central New York, including Syracuse, we could be looking at 3 to 7 inches of snow. Over the North Country and areas west of Geneva totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

I have travel plans this weekend. When does the snow arrive?

The snow doesn’t arrive until close to sunset Saturday so getting around Central New York during the daylight should not be an issue. However, if you are driving south into Pennsylvania expect steady, accumulating snow there Sunday afternoon.

The period of steadiest, heaviest snow for Central New York comes Saturday night. At times snowfall rates of an inch an hour are possible.

There should still be some moderate to heavy snow the first part of the day Sunday before tapering to flurries in the afternoon.

With lighter snow on Sunday afternoon, road crews should be able to catch up and travel conditions should improve.

The storm is done by sunset on Sunday and there are no problems on Monday. Sorry kids, there will be school to start the week.