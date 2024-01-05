SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter is planning its comeback. After a quiet night and Saturday morning, snow is back in the picture later in the afternoon. This is ahead of a stronger storm that’ll take shape over the weekend. Details below…

We at least start the weekend quiet

While skies are cloudy tonight, the weather over central New York is generally quiet. The clouds should keep our temperatures from dropping below the mid-20s.

Saturday starts dry but generally cloudy. We should warm through early afternoon, so our temperatures rise into the mid-30s.

As you plan your travels later in the day on Saturday keep in mind that snow develops from south to north after 1 or 2 pm. The snow will be light at first but then pick up during the evening.

Snowstorm Saturday night/Sunday

Despite the hype you may have seen or heard, the snowfall for the upcoming snowstorm will not be the biggest we’ve seen in several years in central New York. The greatest chance for a foot or more of snow would be well south and east into the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Still, we are in line for a plowable snow that slows you down Saturday night into Sunday morning,

Find out our latest thinking on this storm for CNY here.