SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Temperatures will warm well into the 70s Sunday and Monday.
Yay, we’re done with the snow and cold!
Eh, not quite.
My advice to you is to enjoy the warmth and break from the cold coming up because all signs point toward a return of chilly weather and possible snowflakes for the end of April and the beginning of May next week.
The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team will have more on the forecast, but some chilly weather will put a hold on spring growth.
So hold off on any planting, cut the grass and enjoy a cold drink of choice this weekend.