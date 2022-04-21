SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Temperatures will warm well into the 70s Sunday and Monday.

Yay, we’re done with the snow and cold!

Eh, not quite.

8 to 14 day temperature anomalies from NOAA Climate Prediction Center

My advice to you is to enjoy the warmth and break from the cold coming up because all signs point toward a return of chilly weather and possible snowflakes for the end of April and the beginning of May next week.

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team will have more on the forecast, but some chilly weather will put a hold on spring growth.

So hold off on any planting, cut the grass and enjoy a cold drink of choice this weekend.