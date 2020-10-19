TROPICAL UPDATE: Yet another tropical system but this one will not directly impact the U.S.

Surprise, or not! There’s yet another tropical system that has developed in the Atlantic in this historic hurricane season of 2020!

Epsilon is the 26th named storm so far this season in the Atlantic! The all time record for named storms to occur in one season was 28 back in 2005. There’s still plenty of time for 2020 to not only reach, but possibly set a new record for most named storms in a season. The hurricane season doesn’t end until the start of December.

The good news for the United States regarding Tropical Storm Epsilon is that no direct impact is expected to occur for us, other than possibly some high surf over the coming days. Unfortunately, Bermuda may not be as lucky, although it does look like the brunt of the storm will probably miss the small island to the east on Friday.

It does appear that Epsilon will become at least become a minimal hurricane, or category one storm over the next couple of days as it spins towards the north-northwest. Thankfully, Epsilon should not get any stronger than category one storm though.