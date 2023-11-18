SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So what kind of winter can we expect in Central New York?

The predictions have run the full spectrum from cold and snowy to mild and dry.

We are coming off of two winters with lackluster snowfall the past couple of years. Surely, snow lovers can’t be disappointed for a third year in a row? Or can they?

NewsChannel 9 Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske has remained tight-lipped on the Storm Team’s prediction. He did offer up the presence of what looks to be a strong El Nino in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean can’t be ignored and will be a big player in the upcoming winter in Central New York.

Snowfall in El Nino winters historically have been all over the place. But Jim and the team have found something that could be good news for some of us.