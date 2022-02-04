STORM UPDATE: Snow continues to add up in CNY Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Time to dig out as our winter storm winds down this morning. It’s still snowing today, but much lighter. This weekend looks great if you’re looking to get outside and enjoy the fresh snowfall.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect into Friday afternoon.

TAKEAWAYS FROM THE WINTER STORM…

Roads will likely remain slick and sloppy for the morning commute Friday as the road crews play catch up removing the snow on area roads.

Primarily light snow falls Friday with another 2 to 4 inches possible, especially during the morning.

Snowfall totals expected by midday Friday should range from about 8 to 12 inches for the majority of Central New York, including Syracuse but upwards of 12 to 16” possible across the Tug Hill and Southern Adirondacks and the higher elevations south of Syracuse.

Conditions gradually improve in time for the evening commute.

FRIDAY:

Friday is a bit brisk and colder with temperatures hovering around 20. Some light snow/flurries linger through the afternoon before giving way to some localized lake effect Friday night south and southeast of Lake Ontario. An additional 1-3” of new lake effect snow is possible overnight into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND:

There’s going to be a little bit of lake effect snow shower/flurry activity Saturday morning near and especially northwest of Syracuse. But other than that, the weather looks quiet and cold with some sun Saturday and Sunday.





It turns more seasonable Sunday too. This is great news for all the winter enthusiasts, like skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers, etc… Enjoy the fresh snow!