A plow truck driver plows snow on the New York State Thruway during a winter storm in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is here and its impacts will be felt right into Friday.

The Latest

The wintry mix continues to change to just snow Thursday evening.

Steady wet snow plus temperatures above freezing for Thursday’s evening commute.

Snow could mix with sleet Thursday night

Steady snow on Friday but temperatures above freezing minimize travel problems after the morning commute

Snow slowly gets lighter Friday evening and will taper off Friday night.

Lake effect north of Syracuse over the weekend

How Much Snow

That is a tough call in the lower elevations including Syracuse. That is because there may be some rain or a wintry mix of precipitation (snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain). This would bring lower snowfall.

Here’s a ballpark for lower elevations: 1-2″ by 7 p.m. Thursday another 2-4″ by 7 a.m. Friday another 2-4″ by 7 p.m. Friday So, a storm total of 5-10″ by 7 p.m. Friday



Storm totals over higher elevations could approach 10″ or more.

This will be wet and heavy snow. It’ll be tough to shovel and if any accumulates on tree limbs or power lines there could be some power outages.

When is the worst travel?

That looks to be Thursday night and Friday morning when the precipitation will be the heaviest. This will mean an impact on Friday morning’s commute and could lead to some school delays or closings.

This is not the worst storm ever–>inconvenient

We have seen worse storms, likely even this winter, but since this is a widespread snowfall over much of Central New York things will be a little messy.

It will certainly be a manageable storm, which will end by Saturday.