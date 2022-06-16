SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Strong to severe storms exiting CNY this evening quickly which makes for a much quieter night, but it remains kind of stuffy. Winds of change arrive Friday into Father’s Day weekend.

Did Mother Nature wake you up late Wednesday night? Lightning detection from the National Weather Service reported about 75-100 strikes every 5 minutes as the first round of storms came through overnight around 2-3am.

Round two of more numerous strong to severe storms came through CNY late Thursday afternoon and early evening. Gusty, damaging winds, large hail and torrential rain that caused localized flooding was produced by these storms that cause scattered damage across the region.

Check out this picture below of large hail stones produced by a severe thunderstorm around 4 pm in Victory, NY across Northern Cayuga County just west of Cato! Thank you, Bailey, for sharing!

TONIGHT – FRIDAY:

Thankfully after sunset the weather is quiet for much of tonight into Friday across CNY. Even though the humidity starts to come down a little bit overnight, it stays quite mild and still stuffy for snoozing with lows in the mid-60s to near 70.

There may be a spotty shower during the day Friday, but the best chance of a few scattered showers comes during the evening with a reinforcing cold front due to swing through.

Friday turns refreshing with a gusty wind, humidity levels dropping off, and a cooler high within a few degrees of 80 under some sun too.

Behind Friday evening’s reinforcing cold front, it turns downright cool, almost chilly at times, Friday night into Father’s Day weekend.