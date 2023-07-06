SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We felt 90+ degrees for the fourth time this year on Thursday making it the hottest day of the year thus far. Is there more heat in store? Find out below…

Heat peaks with near record on Thursday

High temperatures Thursday were in the low to mid 90s and the humidity continues to be high as well. Syracuse ended up at 94 degrees which was oh so close to the record for Thursday which is 95 degrees set in 2012. Still, it was the warmest day so far in 2023.

Spotty showers and storms that started to form late in the afternoon will continue to diminish overnight.

Next best chance of showers/storms…

Scattered showers and storms look more likely Friday with a weakening cold front sliding in from the west. A few of the storms will have heavy downpours and possibly gusty winds. However, we think after 3 or 4 pm Friday the weather improves as the front moves to our east and we end the day with developing sunshine and rain chances exiting.

Thanks to more clouds and scattered showers and storms on Friday, though, we won’t be quite as warm to round out the week. Highs should be closer to 80 to end the week with you guessed it, more high humidity.

Split weekend ahead??

The weekend still looks to start dry and seasonably warm, 80s, with just a subtle drop in the humidity as high pressure is in charge. We deal with some low clouds and fog to start the day but gradually more of a mix of sun and clouds appears midday into the afternoon. This is good news for your outdoor activities Saturday and Saturday night, including the Shania Twain show at the Amphitheatre Saturday night!

Next, we watch a wave of low pressure moving up along a stalled front just to the south and east of CNY on Sunday. This storm system produces some rain and a few storms across the region to round out the weekend, some of it heavy at times depending on the track the low takes. Highs may drop back into the 70s Sunday depending on how much cloud cover and rain we actually see.

Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses.