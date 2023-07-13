SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Severe threat diminishes this evening over Central New York but will it stay dry on Friday. Full breakdown below…

Severe storms move out

The severe threat for Syracuse and points west and north is over.

A cold front moving through Central New York late Thursday afternoon will sweep any lingering showers and strong storms out of the region.

There should be some sun between now and sunset which may allow some spots to see their temperatures rise close to 80 again.

Overnight, our skies turn out partly cloudy with some patchy areas of fog showing up.

Not looking too bad Friday

Right now, much of Friday looks to be dry with just a few spotty pop up showers/storms possible mainly south and east of Syracuse. It’s another warm and at least somewhat muggy day too with highs in the mid-80s.

This is good news for any festivals, the Syracuse Mets returning home and the start of Syracuse Nationals weekend at the Fairgrounds!

Some showers and storms over the weekend

The weekend looks like another warm and humid one for Central New York. In fact, we could hit 90 degrees again on Saturday!

As far as rain chances, we will have to dodge some showers and storms both days. They form Saturday mainly due to the warmth and humidity but by Sunday we have a frontal system moving through, so we have a better chance of wet weather to end the weekend versus Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates about the weekend.